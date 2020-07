Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage gym cats allowed cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

this apartment features a living/dining room and kitchen with efficient stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher microwave refrigerator gas range and disposal. There is hardwood flooring throughout the space. This unit also features recessed lighting and ample closet space.Community amenities include BBQ and picnic area courtyard Wifi in the common areas bike racks controlled access on-site maintenance and laundry facilities. Off street parking is available for an additional fee. Seven minute walk to Porter square station and fourteen minute drive to I-93. Heat and hot water included. Cat friendly.