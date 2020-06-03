160 Cambridgepark Dr.

Amenities
Absolutely phenomenal high-end community available right next to the Alewife red line T station!!! This is a condo-quality building with concierge services, a resort-style pool, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, richly appointed interiors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The location is fantastic within 2 minutes to the T station, which will get you through Davis Square, Porter Square, Harvard Square, Kendall Square/MIT, and into the Charles/MGH station in Boston in only 15 minutes!!! The units feature: -Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows and custom color accent walls -Open-concept gourmet kitchens with Energy Star stainless steel appliances -Granite slab countertops with large islands -Custom espresso cabinetry -Stone-tile backsplash -Luxurious engineered hardwood flooring in living and dining areas -Spacious bedrooms that accommodate king size beds -Walk-in closets -Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans with decorative lighting -2 Full Designer bathrooms with custom framed mirrors, marble countertops, and stone tile flooring -Oversized oval soaking tubs -Energy-efficient washers and dryers IN UNIT! -Central air conditioning -Terraces and Juliet balconies avaialable -Resident Club with theater room and HDTV lounge with billiards -Wired business lounge with conference room and cyber bar -24-Hour fitness club with state-of-the-art equipment -Two private, resident courtyards with resort-style pool, conversational firepit, grilling areas, covered portico and outdoor lounge and dining areas -Designated pet washing station -Private, dedicated parking with controlled-entry access available for rent -Concierge services -On-site professional management and maintenance -Cats and Dogs OK
Terms: One year lease