All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 160 Cambridgepark Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
160 Cambridgepark Dr.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

160 Cambridgepark Dr.

160 Cambridgepark Drive · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
North Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

160 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Absolutely phenomenal high-end community available right next to the Alewife red line T station!!! This is a condo-quality building with concierge services, a resort-style pool, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, richly appointed interiors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The location is fantastic within 2 minutes to the T station, which will get you through Davis Square, Porter Square, Harvard Square, Kendall Square/MIT, and into the Charles/MGH station in Boston in only 15 minutes!!! The units feature: -Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows and custom color accent walls -Open-concept gourmet kitchens with Energy Star stainless steel appliances -Granite slab countertops with large islands -Custom espresso cabinetry -Stone-tile backsplash -Luxurious engineered hardwood flooring in living and dining areas -Spacious bedrooms that accommodate king size beds -Walk-in closets -Upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans with decorative lighting -2 Full Designer bathrooms with custom framed mirrors, marble countertops, and stone tile flooring -Oversized oval soaking tubs -Energy-efficient washers and dryers IN UNIT! -Central air conditioning -Terraces and Juliet balconies avaialable -Resident Club with theater room and HDTV lounge with billiards -Wired business lounge with conference room and cyber bar -24-Hour fitness club with state-of-the-art equipment -Two private, resident courtyards with resort-style pool, conversational firepit, grilling areas, covered portico and outdoor lounge and dining areas -Designated pet washing station -Private, dedicated parking with controlled-entry access available for rent -Concierge services -On-site professional management and maintenance -Cats and Dogs OK

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Cambridgepark Dr. have any available units?
160 Cambridgepark Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Cambridgepark Dr. have?
Some of 160 Cambridgepark Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Cambridgepark Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
160 Cambridgepark Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Cambridgepark Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Cambridgepark Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 160 Cambridgepark Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 160 Cambridgepark Dr. does offer parking.
Does 160 Cambridgepark Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Cambridgepark Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Cambridgepark Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 160 Cambridgepark Dr. has a pool.
Does 160 Cambridgepark Dr. have accessible units?
No, 160 Cambridgepark Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Cambridgepark Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Cambridgepark Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 Cambridgepark Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity