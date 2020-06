Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FULL BROKER FEE. Available 9/1/20. Newly renovated 1st floor unit. New dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge, floors etc. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Three good sized bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Extremely well located, offering easy access to major routes and public transportation including Heath Street station. Lots of stores and restaurant in area. Option to rent the tandem parking spot that fits 2 cars for $300/month.