Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments green community key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

One of Allston's newest developments, 83 Gardner St. Apartments is located in the historic "Mahogany Row" truly embracing a Victorian-era charm with modernized design.



83 Gardner St. offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with top of the line finishes including granite countertops with a waterfall edge, stainless steel appliance package with french door refrigerator, programmable thermostats, in unit washer/dryer and so much more.



Immerse yourself in our community by gathering in one of our two resident lounges, rooftop deck, or enjoy the convenience of onsite bicycle storage.



With ease of access to public transportation, Packard's Corner T-Stop, Downtown Boston, Cambridge, Longwood Medical Center, Coolidge Corner and Boston University there is no denying that this location is prime!