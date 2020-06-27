All apartments in Boston
83 GARDNER ST
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

83 GARDNER ST

79 Gardner Street · (617) 783-0039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Gardner Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 83-104 · Avail. Jul 18

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 83-110 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,110

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 83-210 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,210

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 83 GARDNER ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
One of Allston's newest developments, 83 Gardner St. Apartments is located in the historic "Mahogany Row" truly embracing a Victorian-era charm with modernized design.

83 Gardner St. offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with top of the line finishes including granite countertops with a waterfall edge, stainless steel appliance package with french door refrigerator, programmable thermostats, in unit washer/dryer and so much more.

Immerse yourself in our community by gathering in one of our two resident lounges, rooftop deck, or enjoy the convenience of onsite bicycle storage.

With ease of access to public transportation, Packard's Corner T-Stop, Downtown Boston, Cambridge, Longwood Medical Center, Coolidge Corner and Boston University there is no denying that this location is prime!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 application deposit per person
Deposit: First and last month's rent, 1 month security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
rent: $75 per month per pet
restrictions: Must complete approved paperwork with management.
Dogs
rent: $75 per month per pet
restrictions: Must completed paperwork with management for approval
Cats
rent: $75
restrictions: Must complete paperwork with management for approval
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 GARDNER ST have any available units?
83 GARDNER ST has 13 units available starting at $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 GARDNER ST have?
Some of 83 GARDNER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 GARDNER ST currently offering any rent specials?
83 GARDNER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 GARDNER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 GARDNER ST is pet friendly.
Does 83 GARDNER ST offer parking?
Yes, 83 GARDNER ST offers parking.
Does 83 GARDNER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 GARDNER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 GARDNER ST have a pool?
No, 83 GARDNER ST does not have a pool.
Does 83 GARDNER ST have accessible units?
Yes, 83 GARDNER ST has accessible units.
Does 83 GARDNER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 GARDNER ST has units with dishwashers.
