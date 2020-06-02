Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage media room accessible

81 Essex is situated just minutes from many of the city's main attractions, including The Theater District, The Boston Common, Chinatown, South Station, and Downtown Crossing. The residences feature extra-large windows, central heat and air conditioning, and many have hardwood floors. The complex is convenient to the MBTA Red, Orange, Green, or Silver Lines. Major highways 90 & 93 are just a stone's throw away. Monthly parking is available at several area garages. Nearby college and graduate schools include Tufts Medical, New England Law, Emerson, New England Medical, and Suffolk. Additional amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour emergency maintenance.