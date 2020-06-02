All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

81 Essex

81 Essex Street · (617) 870-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL UNITS AVAILABLE NOW - 9/1 ** Must meet qualifying lease term!
Location

81 Essex Street, Boston, MA 02111
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 81-37 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 351 sqft

Unit 81-35 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 351 sqft

Unit 81-36 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 351 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 81-62 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 81-22 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 81-83 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 81 Essex.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
accessible
81 Essex is situated just minutes from many of the city's main attractions, including The Theater District, The Boston Common, Chinatown, South Station, and Downtown Crossing. The residences feature extra-large windows, central heat and air conditioning, and many have hardwood floors. The complex is convenient to the MBTA Red, Orange, Green, or Silver Lines. Major highways 90 & 93 are just a stone's throw away. Monthly parking is available at several area garages. Nearby college and graduate schools include Tufts Medical, New England Law, Emerson, New England Medical, and Suffolk. Additional amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: 1 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage lot. Local Garage Lots. Please call us to know more about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Essex have any available units?
81 Essex has 19 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Essex have?
Some of 81 Essex's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Essex currently offering any rent specials?
81 Essex is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL UNITS AVAILABLE NOW - 9/1 ** Must meet qualifying lease term!
Is 81 Essex pet-friendly?
No, 81 Essex is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 81 Essex offer parking?
Yes, 81 Essex offers parking.
Does 81 Essex have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Essex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Essex have a pool?
No, 81 Essex does not have a pool.
Does 81 Essex have accessible units?
Yes, 81 Essex has accessible units.
Does 81 Essex have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Essex does not have units with dishwashers.
