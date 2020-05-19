Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 78 Saint Rose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
78 Saint Rose
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
78 Saint Rose
78 Saint Rose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
78 Saint Rose Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
An absolute gem of a unit that won
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 78 Saint Rose have any available units?
78 Saint Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 78 Saint Rose currently offering any rent specials?
78 Saint Rose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Saint Rose pet-friendly?
No, 78 Saint Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 78 Saint Rose offer parking?
No, 78 Saint Rose does not offer parking.
Does 78 Saint Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Saint Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Saint Rose have a pool?
No, 78 Saint Rose does not have a pool.
Does 78 Saint Rose have accessible units?
No, 78 Saint Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Saint Rose have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Saint Rose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Saint Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Saint Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College