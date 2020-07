Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park pool table

E3 Apartments perfectly combines eclectic Allston with luxury living. Choose between Eco, Element, and Edge as each building has its own vibe and interior finishes. Walk to the green line, shops, and more. From our roof decks to work spaces, E3’s atmosphere is cool, fun, and made with you in mind. Eco living. On the edge. In your element.