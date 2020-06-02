Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

An ideal blend of quality, convenience, and value awaits at Dustin Street Apartments. Located just 1/2 mile from Market Street in Brighton, the residences at 122 Dustin Street also enjoy proximity to the New Balance Headquarters, the WGBH studios, Super Stop & Shop, and a host of other local businesses. The MBTA 64 bus stops one block away. Inside, the modern units feature spacious floorplans, many with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Additional amenities include on-site parking (one space included with each unit) and 24-hour emergency maintenance. One Bedroom units starting at $1675 Two Bedroom units starting at $1825 Rent includes heat, hot water and one parking space. Rents are subject to market change. All apartments are subject to availability.