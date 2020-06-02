All apartments in Boston
Find more places like Dustin Street Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
Dustin Street Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

Dustin Street Apartments

122 Dustin Street · (617) 904-9828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

122 Dustin Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122-5 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 122-32 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 122-25 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122-33 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 122-23 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 122-24 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dustin Street Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
An ideal blend of quality, convenience, and value awaits at Dustin Street Apartments. Located just 1/2 mile from Market Street in Brighton, the residences at 122 Dustin Street also enjoy proximity to the New Balance Headquarters, the WGBH studios, Super Stop & Shop, and a host of other local businesses. The MBTA 64 bus stops one block away. Inside, the modern units feature spacious floorplans, many with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Additional amenities include on-site parking (one space included with each unit) and 24-hour emergency maintenance. One Bedroom units starting at $1675 Two Bedroom units starting at $1825 Rent includes heat, hot water and one parking space. Rents are subject to market change. All apartments are subject to availability.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: 1 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: On-site parking included. Other, assigned. One Space Included with each unit. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dustin Street Apartments have any available units?
Dustin Street Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Dustin Street Apartments have?
Some of Dustin Street Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dustin Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dustin Street Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE RENT ON VACANT UNITS! *Specials subject to change. Must meet qualifying lease term.
Is Dustin Street Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Dustin Street Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does Dustin Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dustin Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Dustin Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dustin Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dustin Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Dustin Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Dustin Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dustin Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dustin Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Dustin Street Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Dustin Street Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity