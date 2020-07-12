/
jamaica central south sumner
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:51 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Jamaica Central - South Sumner, Boston, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,957
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11-15 Stedman St.
11-15 Stedman Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
This is custom newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath apt with hardwoods throughout. The entire apt was gut renovated with a ton of class including a new kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and paint. The unit has a washer & Dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Lawndale Ter.
17 Lawndale Terrace, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13 Oakdale St.
13 Oakdale Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
758 sqft
Tranquility abound! This character-filled condo offers convenience to nearby Southwest Corridor Park and Green Street T in minutes. Generously-sized living room is full of light from bay and picture windows.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
218 South St.
218 South Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
NO FEE - AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
251 Chestnut Ave.
251 Chestnut Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
980 sqft
Beautiful and well kept six room unit ideally located in the heart of central JP offers parking, front and rear porches and a shared yard, creating an oasis for gardening and outdoor activity.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Harris Ave Unit 2
4 Harris Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1446 sqft
4 Harris Ave Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Partially Furnished 3BD 1Bath AND Study Right Off Centre St Jamaica Plain. - Do not miss out on this gem. Enjoy a 3BD 1 Bath plus a Study and or additional bedroom.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
228 South St.
228 South Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
NO FEE! - AVAILABLE NOW, MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - TOTALLY REDONE - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
74 Spring Park Ave.
74 Spring Park Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
11 Stedman St
11 Stedman Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
This is a newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath apt with hardwoods throughout. The entire apt was gut renovated with a new kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and paint. This unit has a washer & Dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 Goldsmith St.
23 Goldsmith Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1050 sqft
Move right in to this bright and sunny two-bedroom condo in JP's Pondside neighborhood! This lovingly maintained floor through home features an updated kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, granite countertops with plenty of prep space and hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R
43 Boynton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
760 sqft
43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R Available 08/01/20 1 BD 1 Bath on Quaint Street in Jamaica Plain - Please enjoy this 4 room unit that includes a one bedroom with living and dining room on a lovely street in JP.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3531 Washington St 2207
3531 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1014 sqft
NO FEE 2B/1.5 BATH - Property Id: 285050 1 BED + DEN! NO FEE! Move somewhere with both urban and suburban flare! This brand new JP, never before lived in unit minutes from the T.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
220 South St.
220 South Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
NO FEE - AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price.
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
11 Anson Street
11 Anson Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
11 Anson Street Apt #2B, Boston, MA 02130 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This is a bright renovated 3 bedroom 0.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Lourdes Ave
41 Lourdes Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1130 sqft
41 Lourdes Ave Available 08/01/20 Amazing Bi-level 2 BD 1.5 Bath Condo with Parking and 2 Private Decks in JP - Do not miss on this bi-level 2 bd 1.5 bath condo. From one private deck walk right into a lovely foyer and a half bath.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
75 Carolina Ave
75 Carolina Avenue, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
9999 sqft
Fantastic JP four bedroom in prime location! Situated on the first floor of an owner occupied three family home. This apartment features natural wood trims and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
211 South St.
211 South Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR NOW FEB MAR SEPTEMBER hardwood floors. Three big bedrooms. Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
238 South St.
238 South Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1100 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - AVAILABLE NOW JUNE JULY AUGUST SEPTEMBER Best priced three bedroom apartment with an open layout. The kitchen and bathroom have been recently renovated and there is plenty of room to put a table as shown in the photos.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
87 call
87 Call Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
86 Brookley
86 Brookley Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1050 sqft
Perfect location just a 5 minute walk to the T with parking included! Pet friendly, first floor unit with private outdoor space AND laundry in unit! What more could you ask for? Video tour available upon request. Available for immediate occupancy..
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Ballard St.
17 Ballard Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13 Stedman
13 Stedman Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Applicants must have excellent credit, no exceptions. Unfortunately, no students. Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath apt with an open layout that receives good sunlight and has beautiful hardwoods.
Results within 1 mile of Jamaica Central - South Sumner
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
12 Units Available
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,564
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
834 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
