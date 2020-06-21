All apartments in Boston
6 Bellflower St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

6 Bellflower St.

6 Bellflower Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 Bellflower Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Bellflower St. have any available units?
6 Bellflower St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 6 Bellflower St. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bellflower St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bellflower St. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bellflower St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 6 Bellflower St. offer parking?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not offer parking.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have a pool?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have accessible units?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have units with air conditioning.
