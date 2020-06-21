Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 Bellflower St.
6 Bellflower Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6 Bellflower Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Bellflower St. have any available units?
6 Bellflower St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 6 Bellflower St. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bellflower St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bellflower St. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bellflower St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 6 Bellflower St. offer parking?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not offer parking.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have a pool?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have accessible units?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bellflower St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Bellflower St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
