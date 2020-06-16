Rent Calculator
48 Brooks St.
48 Brooks St.
48 Brooks Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
48 Brooks Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Brooks St. have any available units?
48 Brooks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 48 Brooks St. currently offering any rent specials?
48 Brooks St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Brooks St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Brooks St. is pet friendly.
Does 48 Brooks St. offer parking?
No, 48 Brooks St. does not offer parking.
Does 48 Brooks St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Brooks St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Brooks St. have a pool?
No, 48 Brooks St. does not have a pool.
Does 48 Brooks St. have accessible units?
No, 48 Brooks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Brooks St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Brooks St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Brooks St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Brooks St. does not have units with air conditioning.
