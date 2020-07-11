Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* Our apartment community features new, recently renovated and soon to be renovated; studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, loaded with everything you need to live comfortably and in style. All apartments are fully updated with the latest in energy-efficient appliances. Ridgecrest Village is right on the bus route to Forest Hills and has easy access to the Rte 95, 1, 1A, and 93 highways. Located right outside Boston, you'll have an easy commute.