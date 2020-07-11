All apartments in Boston
Ridgecrest Village
Ridgecrest Village

5120 Washington St · (833) 766-4659
Rent Special
Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Location

5120 Washington St, Boston, MA 02132
West Roxbury Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 47-14 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 356 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 49-15 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 16-06 · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 25-05 · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5118-03 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 5114-17 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 26-13 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgecrest Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* Our apartment community features new, recently renovated and soon to be renovated; studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, loaded with everything you need to live comfortably and in style. All apartments are fully updated with the latest in energy-efficient appliances. Ridgecrest Village is right on the bus route to Forest Hills and has easy access to the Rte 95, 1, 1A, and 93 highways. Located right outside Boston, you'll have an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $45/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: $30 per month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgecrest Village have any available units?
Ridgecrest Village has 33 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgecrest Village have?
Some of Ridgecrest Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgecrest Village currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgecrest Village is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Is Ridgecrest Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgecrest Village is pet friendly.
Does Ridgecrest Village offer parking?
Yes, Ridgecrest Village offers parking.
Does Ridgecrest Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgecrest Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgecrest Village have a pool?
Yes, Ridgecrest Village has a pool.
Does Ridgecrest Village have accessible units?
Yes, Ridgecrest Village has accessible units.
Does Ridgecrest Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgecrest Village has units with dishwashers.
