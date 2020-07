Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance dogs allowed cats allowed parking

Formerly Allston Tower 5, 6, 8, 11, & 15 Barrows Street 506-510 & 510A Cambridge Street 508, 512, 518 520 & 524 Cambridge Street 435, 437, 439, & 441 Cambridge Street Allston, MA 02134 Experience modern splendor within a traditional Bostonian community in the newly renovated residences at Hamilton Union. Convenience begins with the location in the heart of Allston's Union Square, surrounded by many shops, restaurants, and all the amenities of city living. MBTA Bus Routes 57, 64, 66 and 501 are all located within one block and the MBTA Green Line (B) is just five minutes away. Residents also enjoy quick and easy access to the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, and Commonwealth Avenue as well as major area institutions including Boston University, Harvard Business School, Boston College, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, and the New Balance World Headquarters. Inside the residences at Hamilton Union, you will find ample natural lighting, spacious closets to keep you organized, and gorgeous ...