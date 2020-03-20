All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
474 East 7Th St - Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

474 East 7Th St - Unit 1

474 E 7th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

474 E 7th St, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South Boston. The apartment features Oven/Range,Refrigerator,Yard and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have any available units?
474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have?
Some of 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1's amenities include cats allowed, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College