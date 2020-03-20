Rent Calculator
474 East 7Th St - Unit 1
474 E 7th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
474 E 7th St, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South Boston. The apartment features Oven/Range,Refrigerator,Yard and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have any available units?
474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have?
Some of 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1's amenities include cats allowed, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 East 7Th St - Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
