telegraph hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Telegraph Hill, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1060 sqft
High-rise apartments with window coverings and spacious floor plans. Residents get access to a gym, courtyard and business center. Easy access to I-93 and The "T." Near Joe Moakley Park.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
356 K St.
356 K Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
589 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom PH Located on Coveted K Street in South Boston. One Of The Most Desirable Blocks in All of South Boston. Less than 2 blocks to the beach and just steps to restaurants, shops etc.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
139 M St.
139 M Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
645 sqft
This 500 SF 1 bed boasts an updated kitchen and bath centrally located on M Street in Southie.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
564 east 7th
564 East Seventh Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
1500 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM Hardwood floors,granite counters,private side deck available june/july aug or september Greg Fiore Boston Commonwealth Real Estate 781-475-0293 Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
534 East Broadway
534 East Broadway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
825 sqft
**New Listing**Available September 1st** Excellent Location on East Broadway in South Boston!! PARKING AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $300/MONTHLY Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom unit in a Historic Brownstone Building featuring: Hardwood floors throughout
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
151 I St.
151 I Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
663 sqft
EAST SIDE CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM PENTHOUSE JUST A FEW BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY APPLIANCED GALLEY KITCHEN, QUEEN AND FULL SIZE BEDROOMS, AND SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Norcross Pl.
1 Norcross Place, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
1600 sqft
5 Beds and 2 Full Baths!!!! This rarely available unit is in the midst of a full gut renovation, unit consists of two floors of living space, 9 foot ceilings, all queen size bedrooms and is located in one of Southies best locations.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
423 East 5th St.
423 East Fifth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
850 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
497 East 4th Street #3 South Boston
497 East Fourth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
950 sqft
497 East 4th Street #3, South Boston, MA 02127 - AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST. 497 East 4th Street delivers a fantastic, new, high-end full renovation in the heart of South Boston. This penthouse suite is meticulously laid out.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
188 I St.
188 I Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1265 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
529 East Broadway
529 East Broadway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
700 sqft
EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM CONDO IN HISTORIC BRICK BROWNSTONE ON EAST BROADWAY WITH ONE (1) OFF-STREET PARKING SPACE AND COMMON ROOF DECK! ONE ADDITIONAL OFF-STREET PARKING SPOT AVAILABLE FOR $300/MONTHLY.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
509 East 5th St.
509 East Fifth Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1350 sqft
PET FRIENDLY EAST SIDE 4 BED/1 BATH BRICK BROWNSTONE! NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS/GRANITE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, DESIGNATED DINING ROOM, RECESSED LIGHTING, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, CENTRAL
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
390 East 8th St.
390 East Eighth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This is a stellar penthouse duplex with sweeping views of Boston Harbor, the Islands and the Great Blue Hills. Private deck off the back and a massive shared back yard. Hardwood floors on both levels, skylights on the top floor.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
169 I St.
169 I Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z2rJcXxRdLR Beautifully FURNISHED duplex unit in the heart of Southie. Exposed brick, A/C, in-unit laundry, and newly renovated in 2018. Free street parking with permit. Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
411 East 7th
411 East Seventh Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
1800 SQUARE FT PENTHOUSE DUPLEX IN PRIME EAST SIDE LOCATION, WITH W/D IN UNIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
764 East 4th
764 East Fourth Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1500 sqft
PREMIER CITY POINT LOCATION!!! 4 MASSIVE BEDROOMS, LARGE EXTRA ROOM FOR OFFICE, SPRAWLING LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT. COMMON BACK YAR. PREMIER LOCATION ONE ONE OF SOUTH BOSTON'S MOST COVETED BLOCKS! WALK TO BROADWAY, WALK TO BEACH.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
637 East 8th St.
637 East Eighth Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1350 sqft
RENOVATED PET FRIENDLY EAST SIDE 4 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM ON EAST 8TH ST JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS, FULLY APPLIANCED GRANITE/SS EAT-IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE BACK DECK, AND FREE LAUNDRY IN
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
561 East 8th St.
561 East Eighth Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
PREMIER EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM JUST BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! SPACIOUS FLOOR THROUGH APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS, LARGE UPDATED FULLY APPLIANCED EAT-IN KITCHEN, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, UPDATED BATHROOM, BASEMENT STORAGE AND
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
136 I St.
136 I Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1300 sqft
Great location on I Street between East Broadway and the beach. This 4 bed, 1 bath is on the top 2 floors of a 2-family with shared, open storage in the basement.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
668 East 5th St.
668 East Fifth Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
550 sqft
This charming one bedroom, in a prime East South Boston location, has great features from the past and present.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
527 East 7th St.
527 East Seventh Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Amazing location in South Boston. Minutes walk away from E Broadway and blocks to the beach. Buses 9 & 10 will take you right to the T or right to downtown. Hardwood floors, deck, and parking spot included with the unit. Terms: One year lease
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
108 Dorchester St
108 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1600 sqft
Parking, New Construction, Private Patio, Gorgeous, thoughtful design, Tall Ceilings, Floor to Ceiling Fireplace, And all smack dab right in the center of town. What else can you ask for? This gorgeous unit has all that you need in a city apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
429 East 6th Street
429 East Sixth Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1296 sqft
Amazing East side renovated row house with partial water views! Stroll to Carson Beach / Boston Harborwalk, Thomas Park, or head out to Broadway for food, entertainment, and/or transportation.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
515 East Fifth Street
515 East Fifth Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
750 sqft
Classic 1 bedroom apartment available for rent this Fall.
