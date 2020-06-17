Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3120 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
3120 Washington
3120 Washington Street
No Longer Available
Location
3120 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FREE NOVEMBER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3120 Washington have any available units?
3120 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 3120 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 3120 Washington offer parking?
No, 3120 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Washington have a pool?
No, 3120 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Washington have accessible units?
No, 3120 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
