All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 9 Gardner Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 Gardner Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

9 Gardner Terrace

9 Gardner Terrace · (201) 347-1807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Gardner Terrace, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 2

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 2

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 9 Gardner Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
accessible
new construction
Recently constructed and featuring a host of modern amenities, the residences at 9 Gardner Terrace are located on a quiet cul-de-sac that is just one block from the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Brighton Avenue in Allston's Packard's Corner neighborhood. Boston University, Star Supermarket, the MBTA Green Line (B), and Commonwealth Sports Club are all within very close proximity. Inside, each three-bedroom residence features spacious rooms, bright hardwood floors, ample closet space, and fully appliance kitchens, on-site laundry, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other: $135/month. On-Site Parking available. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Gardner Terrace have any available units?
9 Gardner Terrace has 2 units available starting at $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Gardner Terrace have?
Some of 9 Gardner Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Gardner Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9 Gardner Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Gardner Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9 Gardner Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Gardner Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9 Gardner Terrace offers parking.
Does 9 Gardner Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Gardner Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Gardner Terrace have a pool?
No, 9 Gardner Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9 Gardner Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, 9 Gardner Terrace has accessible units.
Does 9 Gardner Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Gardner Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9 Gardner Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02129

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity