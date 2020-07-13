Amenities
Recently constructed and featuring a host of modern amenities, the residences at 9 Gardner Terrace are located on a quiet cul-de-sac that is just one block from the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Brighton Avenue in Allston's Packard's Corner neighborhood. Boston University, Star Supermarket, the MBTA Green Line (B), and Commonwealth Sports Club are all within very close proximity. Inside, each three-bedroom residence features spacious rooms, bright hardwood floors, ample closet space, and fully appliance kitchens, on-site laundry, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.