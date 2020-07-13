Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance accessible new construction

Recently constructed and featuring a host of modern amenities, the residences at 9 Gardner Terrace are located on a quiet cul-de-sac that is just one block from the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Brighton Avenue in Allston's Packard's Corner neighborhood. Boston University, Star Supermarket, the MBTA Green Line (B), and Commonwealth Sports Club are all within very close proximity. Inside, each three-bedroom residence features spacious rooms, bright hardwood floors, ample closet space, and fully appliance kitchens, on-site laundry, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.