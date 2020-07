Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly lobby package receiving

8 Winter Street Apartments offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment rentals in the vibrant and dynamic heart of Boston's revitalized Downtown Crossing. Each beautiful apartment includes hardwood bamboo floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and stainless steel appliances. Located in the heart of Downtown Crossing, this community offers a multitude of dining options and shopping destinations at your disposal, as well as convenient access to the MBTA. 8 Winter Street is located only steps from the tranquility of Boston Common and the newly - renovated Paramount Theater or Boston Opera House. Dine in luxurious five - star restaurants or grab a quick bite from one of the lively cafes on the corner. This is the ideal urban setting offering dining, shopping, amusement and entertainment within footsteps from your front door.