31 Sheridan St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher microwave internet access

$2,600 per month--all included--gas, electricity, and cable service with internet access. All rooms furnished. Tenants should provide their own linens. Kitchen has pots, pans, silverware, dishes & glassware, Located between Hyde SQuare and Stony Book Station on Green Line. The apartment is available now for three months or more lease (preferably 1+ year). This is a no smoking building. Sorry, no pets. Broker Fee paid by tenant (s) is one month's rent maximum prorated for the term of the lease. Area supermarkets: Whole Foods and Stop & Shop.



Terms: One year lease