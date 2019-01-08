All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

31 Sheridan St.

31 Sheridan Street · (617) 504-3969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Sheridan Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
$2,600 per month--all included--gas, electricity, and cable service with internet access. All rooms furnished. Tenants should provide their own linens. Kitchen has pots, pans, silverware, dishes & glassware, Located between Hyde SQuare and Stony Book Station on Green Line. The apartment is available now for three months or more lease (preferably 1+ year). This is a no smoking building. Sorry, no pets. Broker Fee paid by tenant (s) is one month's rent maximum prorated for the term of the lease. Area supermarkets: Whole Foods and Stop & Shop. $2,600 per month--all included--gas, electricity, and cable service with internet access. Located between Hyde SQuare and Stony Book Station on Green Line. The apartment is available now for three months or more lease (preferably 1+ year). This is a no smoking building. Sorry, no pets. Broker Fee paid by tenant (s) is one month's rent maximum prorated for the term of the lease. Area supermarkets: Whole Foods and Stop & Shop.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Sheridan St. have any available units?
31 Sheridan St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Sheridan St. have?
Some of 31 Sheridan St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Sheridan St. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Sheridan St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Sheridan St. pet-friendly?
No, 31 Sheridan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 31 Sheridan St. offer parking?
No, 31 Sheridan St. does not offer parking.
Does 31 Sheridan St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Sheridan St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Sheridan St. have a pool?
No, 31 Sheridan St. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Sheridan St. have accessible units?
No, 31 Sheridan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Sheridan St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Sheridan St. has units with dishwashers.
