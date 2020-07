Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse elevator 24hr maintenance internet access lobby package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Exeter, located in Boston’s Back Bay, is a 28-story tower with brand new luxury homes that feature one, two and three bedroom floor plans with panoramic views of Boston, the Charles River and Cambridge. These apartments in Boston have bright, airy designs and come with gourmet kitchens including stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, garage parking and a 24-hour concierge and maintenance service.