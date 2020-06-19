Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 282 Corey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
282 Corey
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
282 Corey
282 Corey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
282 Corey Street, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
An absolute stunner. This unit features gleaming hardwood floors SS Kitchen Appliances including with wooden cabinets Tiled Bath Granite Coutertops and spacious Living room and Bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 282 Corey have any available units?
282 Corey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 282 Corey currently offering any rent specials?
282 Corey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Corey pet-friendly?
No, 282 Corey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 282 Corey offer parking?
No, 282 Corey does not offer parking.
Does 282 Corey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Corey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Corey have a pool?
No, 282 Corey does not have a pool.
Does 282 Corey have accessible units?
No, 282 Corey does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Corey have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Corey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Corey have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Corey does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College