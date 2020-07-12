/
/
/
brook farm
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
1266 Apartments for rent in Brook Farm, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Sherman Rd
190 Sherman Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
911 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath townhouse duplex in Chestnut Hill - Property Id: 168412 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Dr, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at one of these beautiful townhouses available in highly desired community of West Roxbury or Brookline. With all the features this townhouse has to offer you'll be happy to call it your new home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadlawn Park
55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594 Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 Tarleton Rd.
2 Tarleton Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
44 Broadlawn Park
44 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Oversized and sprawling 1BR with almost 800 square feet of livable space. Walk in closet, high ceilings, 'Sunken' Living room with private patio. Property managed and maintained by a full services professional team.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
527 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway
527 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
984 sqft
527 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 - 2 BR 1 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 05/14/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
170 Sherman Rd.
170 Sherman Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1173 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Brook Farm
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
7 Units Available
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
40 Hyde Park Ave
40 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury Apt in JP w/garage pkg inc~ across from T! - Property Id: 318941 New Boutique 6 unit elevator building. Commuter dream, the Forest Hills is across the street. 1 Garage space included on the 1st floor.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Hyde Park Ave 5
38 Hyde Park Ave, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
930 sqft
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Forest Hills - Garage, Private Roof Deck! - Property Id: 311121 Experience high-luxury amenities in Jamaica Plain in a boutique building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
785 sqft
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
218 South St.
218 South Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
NO FEE - AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
228 South St.
228 South Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
NO FEE! - AVAILABLE NOW, MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - TOTALLY REDONE - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Walk Hill St 3
17 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Jamaica Plain - Property Id: 297010 Incredibly redone luxury home - enjoy this expansive third floor, fully gut renovated.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
56 Spring St.
56 Spring Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
755 sqft
Beautiful, gut renovated 1 bedroom in amazing West Roxbury location. Large unit, living room and dining room. Easy to commuter rail, bus and area amenities. Terms: One year lease
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 Goldsmith St.
23 Goldsmith Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1050 sqft
Move right in to this bright and sunny two-bedroom condo in JP's Pondside neighborhood! This lovingly maintained floor through home features an updated kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, granite countertops with plenty of prep space and hardwood
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
192 Florence St.
192 Florence Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1097 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
50 Spring St.
50 Spring Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
755 sqft
Beautiful, gut renovated 1 bedroom in amazing West Roxbury location. Large unit, living room and dining room. Easy to commuter rail, bus and area amenities. Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
220 South St.
220 South Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
NO FEE - AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - hardwood floors. Two big bedrooms and a smaller bedroom - Perfect for two or three people or a couple friends who would like an extra room as an office. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
45 Wiswall Rd
45 Wiswall Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2560 sqft
Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
38 Hyde Park Ave
38 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1000 sqft
Experience new construction, fully loaded with amenities, in the perfect commuter location in Jamaica Plain / Forest Hills. This boutique building has a restaurant on the first level and garage parking included in rent.
