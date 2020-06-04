Rent Calculator
275 faneuil St.
275 faneuil St.
275 Faneuil Street
Location
275 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 275 faneuil St. have any available units?
275 faneuil St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 275 faneuil St. currently offering any rent specials?
275 faneuil St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 faneuil St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 faneuil St. is pet friendly.
Does 275 faneuil St. offer parking?
No, 275 faneuil St. does not offer parking.
Does 275 faneuil St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 faneuil St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 faneuil St. have a pool?
No, 275 faneuil St. does not have a pool.
Does 275 faneuil St. have accessible units?
No, 275 faneuil St. does not have accessible units.
Does 275 faneuil St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 faneuil St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 faneuil St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 faneuil St. does not have units with air conditioning.
