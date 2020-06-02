Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park e-payments internet access

Your Place. Your Space. At Mezzo Design Lofts, proximity and design are everything. With its cutting edge aesthetic, accessible location along the MBTA Orange Line 'T' stop and inviting amenities, Mezzo Design Lofts are raising the standard of living in Boston. Express your individuality in a brand-new space of your own - with an inspired sense of design within your reach.Apartments in Charlestown MA 02129Few states are more associated with the American Revolution than Massachusetts. Apartments in Charlestown MA 02129 place you right in the middle of the action. Charlestown is deemed to be one of the oldest neighborhoods in Boston, where the Puritans established their roots.Apartments in Charlestown MA 02129On June 17, 1775, the Battle of Bunker Hill was waged near the site of Charlestown. The Bunker Hill Monument commemorates this dedication to freedom. The Minutemen defended this area against the British Empire. The old New England Patriots logo showed these revolutionary fighters.The U.S.S. Constitution is docked in the local naval yard. Paul Revere made his famous ride through these very same streets. The Warren Tavern has been a popular destination serving customers since those revolutionary days.In 1848, Charlestown was incorporated; it is located on a peninsula across from downtown Boston. The Charles River and Mystic River run along either side of Charlestown. This neighborhood has a rich history.The Charlestown City Square is a popular destination for tourists. The Bunker Hill Community College is located in this area. Boston Public Schools runs the educational system here.Liberty: A Trust to Be Transmitted to PosterityThere are so many great activities in Charlestown, and Boston is within walking distance. It makes sense to enjoy your Charlestown apartments after working downtown. Fidelity Investments, John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance, Gillette and USAir are some of the largest employers in Boston.The Massachusetts General Hospital runs an institute in Charlestown. John Harvard was buried in Charlestown. This town has a long history that mirrors the rise of Massachusetts.Charlestown has experienced a number of redevelopments to upgrade its infrastructure. This has made the area more modern. Theatre on Fire, walking clubs and yoga are only a few of the many things you can do in Charlestown.Underground trains connect Charlestown to other neighborhoods. Boston's Logan International Airport is nearby to help you go wherever you want. Boat service on the river is readily available too.If you love to get on the river for boating activities, then a Charlestown MA 02129 apartment can't be beat. Sail in the morning. Work in downtown Boston during the day. Grab some seafood for dinner.Charlestown combines a rich history of freedom with the modern amenities of the East Coast. This area is full of great universities. Charelstown is full of life, and it is a great place to call home.