All apartments in Boston
Find more places like Mezzo Design Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
Mezzo Design Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Mezzo Design Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
30 Caldwell St · (617) 326-8489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Medford Street - The Neck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. now

$2,294

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,683

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$2,811

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,821

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. now

$2,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mezzo Design Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
Your Place. Your Space. At Mezzo Design Lofts, proximity and design are everything. With its cutting edge aesthetic, accessible location along the MBTA Orange Line 'T' stop and inviting amenities, Mezzo Design Lofts are raising the standard of living in Boston. Express your individuality in a brand-new space of your own - with an inspired sense of design within your reach.Apartments in Charlestown MA 02129Few states are more associated with the American Revolution than Massachusetts. Apartments in Charlestown MA 02129 place you right in the middle of the action. Charlestown is deemed to be one of the oldest neighborhoods in Boston, where the Puritans established their roots.Apartments in Charlestown MA 02129On June 17, 1775, the Battle of Bunker Hill was waged near the site of Charlestown. The Bunker Hill Monument commemorates this dedication to freedom. The Minutemen defended this area against the British Empire. The old New England Patriots logo showed these revolutionary fighters.The U.S.S. Constitution is docked in the local naval yard. Paul Revere made his famous ride through these very same streets. The Warren Tavern has been a popular destination serving customers since those revolutionary days.In 1848, Charlestown was incorporated; it is located on a peninsula across from downtown Boston. The Charles River and Mystic River run along either side of Charlestown. This neighborhood has a rich history.The Charlestown City Square is a popular destination for tourists. The Bunker Hill Community College is located in this area. Boston Public Schools runs the educational system here.Liberty: A Trust to Be Transmitted to PosterityThere are so many great activities in Charlestown, and Boston is within walking distance. It makes sense to enjoy your Charlestown apartments after working downtown. Fidelity Investments, John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance, Gillette and USAir are some of the largest employers in Boston.The Massachusetts General Hospital runs an institute in Charlestown. John Harvard was buried in Charlestown. This town has a long history that mirrors the rise of Massachusetts.Charlestown has experienced a number of redevelopments to upgrade its infrastructure. This has made the area more modern. Theatre on Fire, walking clubs and yoga are only a few of the many things you can do in Charlestown.Underground trains connect Charlestown to other neighborhoods. Boston's Logan International Airport is nearby to help you go wherever you want. Boat service on the river is readily available too.If you love to get on the river for boating activities, then a Charlestown MA 02129 apartment can't be beat. Sail in the morning. Work in downtown Boston during the day. Grab some seafood for dinner.Charlestown combines a rich history of freedom with the modern amenities of the East Coast. This area is full of great universities. Charelstown is full of life, and it is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $75/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Parking garage: $100/month (uncovered), $150/month (covered).
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $75-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mezzo Design Lofts have any available units?
Mezzo Design Lofts has 6 units available starting at $2,274 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mezzo Design Lofts have?
Some of Mezzo Design Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mezzo Design Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Mezzo Design Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mezzo Design Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Mezzo Design Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Mezzo Design Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Mezzo Design Lofts offers parking.
Does Mezzo Design Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mezzo Design Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mezzo Design Lofts have a pool?
No, Mezzo Design Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Mezzo Design Lofts have accessible units?
No, Mezzo Design Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Mezzo Design Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mezzo Design Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mezzo Design Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity