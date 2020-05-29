All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 24 Beethoven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
24 Beethoven
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

24 Beethoven

24 Beethoven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

24 Beethoven Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gut rehabbed in 2016 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located less than 5 minutes walking distance to Stony Brook train station in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/ dryer in the unit. There is an additional room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or a study. There is a shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station bus lines restaurants stores and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Beethoven have any available units?
24 Beethoven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Beethoven have?
Some of 24 Beethoven's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Beethoven currently offering any rent specials?
24 Beethoven isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Beethoven pet-friendly?
No, 24 Beethoven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Beethoven offer parking?
No, 24 Beethoven does not offer parking.
Does 24 Beethoven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Beethoven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Beethoven have a pool?
No, 24 Beethoven does not have a pool.
Does 24 Beethoven have accessible units?
No, 24 Beethoven does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Beethoven have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Beethoven does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College