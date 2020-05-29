24 Beethoven Street, Boston, MA 02119 Egleston Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
Gut rehabbed in 2016 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located less than 5 minutes walking distance to Stony Brook train station in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/ dryer in the unit. There is an additional room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or a study. There is a shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station bus lines restaurants stores and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
