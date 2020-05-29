24 Beethoven

Amenities

Gut rehabbed in 2016 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located less than 5 minutes walking distance to Stony Brook train station in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/ dryer in the unit. There is an additional room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or a study. There is a shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station bus lines restaurants stores and shops.