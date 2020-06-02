All apartments in Boston
146 Strathmore Road
146 Strathmore Road

146 Strathmore Road · (617) 903-8940
Location

146 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

146 Strathmore Road Apt #2, Boston, MA 02135 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 3 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Location 9/1 - Hardwood Floors - Laundry on Site - Dishwasher - Cats welcome, Students Welcome ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584858 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Strathmore Road have any available units?
146 Strathmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Strathmore Road have?
Some of 146 Strathmore Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Strathmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
146 Strathmore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Strathmore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Strathmore Road is pet friendly.
Does 146 Strathmore Road offer parking?
No, 146 Strathmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 146 Strathmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Strathmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Strathmore Road have a pool?
No, 146 Strathmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 146 Strathmore Road have accessible units?
No, 146 Strathmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Strathmore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Strathmore Road has units with dishwashers.
