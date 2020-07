Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

53-55 Ashford Street offers an unbeatable Allston location on a quiet tree-lined street in close proximity to the MBTA Green Line (B) and a host of city amenities including nearby restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, and health clubs.This location is also convenient to Boston University, with the main campus less than a mile away.



Spacious one- and two-bedroom layouts are available. All units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, central air conditioning, exposed brick walls, and tile baths. Laundry, storage, and parking are available on site, and 24-hour emergency maintenance is standard.