40 Malvern Street Apartments.

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: First month/Last month/Security (Graduate students)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: Full Month of Rent
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 65 Pound Weight Limit
Parking Details: Off-street, $125 per month. Surface lot: $150/month. We offer open parking. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Spacious storage unit available for $50 per unit/month