40 Malvern Street Apartments.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

40 Malvern Street Apartments

40 Malvern Street · (617) 744-7504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL VACANT UNITS! Must meet qualifying lease term.
Location

40 Malvern Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 40 Malvern Street Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
dog park
key fob access
lobby
new construction
package receiving
Welcome Home to [Property Name]!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: First month/Last month/Security (Graduate students)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: Full Month of Rent
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 65 Pound Weight Limit
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Off-street, $125 per month. Surface lot: $150/month. We offer open parking. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Spacious storage unit available for $50 per unit/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 40 Malvern Street Apartments have any available units?
40 Malvern Street Apartments has 5 units available starting at $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Malvern Street Apartments have?
Some of 40 Malvern Street Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Malvern Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
40 Malvern Street Apartments is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON ALL VACANT UNITS! Must meet qualifying lease term.
Is 40 Malvern Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Malvern Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 40 Malvern Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 40 Malvern Street Apartments offers parking.
Does 40 Malvern Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Malvern Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Malvern Street Apartments have a pool?
No, 40 Malvern Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 40 Malvern Street Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 40 Malvern Street Apartments has accessible units.
Does 40 Malvern Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Malvern Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.

