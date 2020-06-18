All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:15 AM

1413 Commonwealth Avenue

1413 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1413 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
For August 1st or July 15th! NO FEES! HUGE 2 bedroom with new kitchen and bath, heat included! NO FEE! Large 2 bedroom, there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st &amp; last to move in, the location is amazing, the unit is large, nice sunny floors, great space, large apartment separate kitchen and bathroom, brand new kitchen and new bathroom. There are two huge bedrooms, living room, new kitchen and bathroom. The rent includes heat and hot water. No fee! just 1st and last. Big living area, separate large kitchen with redone floors. Located in Allston next to the B line T stop "Allston Street". Quick T ride to Boston University BU, Kenmore, Boston College BC, Downtown, Copley, Arlington, Government and the financial district. Walk 15 minutes from this apartment to Coolidge corner Brookline to the C line. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1413 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1413 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1413 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1413 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1413 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
