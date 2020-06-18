1413 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

For August 1st or July 15th! NO FEES! HUGE 2 bedroom with new kitchen and bath, heat included! NO FEE! Large 2 bedroom, there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st & last to move in, the location is amazing, the unit is large, nice sunny floors, great space, large apartment separate kitchen and bathroom, brand new kitchen and new bathroom. There are two huge bedrooms, living room, new kitchen and bathroom. The rent includes heat and hot water. No fee! just 1st and last. Big living area, separate large kitchen with redone floors. Located in Allston next to the B line T stop "Allston Street". Quick T ride to Boston University BU, Kenmore, Boston College BC, Downtown, Copley, Arlington, Government and the financial district. Walk 15 minutes from this apartment to Coolidge corner Brookline to the C line. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.