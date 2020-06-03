Harbor Point on the Bay

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe kickboxing studio lobby online portal package receiving playground volleyball court yoga

Ideally situated on the Boston Harborwalk; a 38 mile landscaped waterfront trail that's a haven for biking, walking, and running enthusiasts, our Boston apartments are perfectly located. Boston’s Seaport District is just a couple miles away, where there is an abundance of great new waterfront restaurants, bars, and shops. Harbor Point is situated in Southie just a short walk from Carson Beach and the JFK Redline T stop allowing for a short ride to downtown Boston. Commuting is simple at Harbor Point because it's so easy to access I-93 and I-90, while students will be able to walk to their classes at UMass Boston. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes all have heat and hot water included. Many of our Dorchester apartment homes at Harbor Point boast beautiful views of Boston's harbor and city skyline. Residents enjoy two pools, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis courts at no additional cost. Harbor Point Apartments offer affordable luxury living, a perfect location, and utilities that are conveniently included in your rent. Contact us today to schedule a tour of our luxurious Boston apartment community.