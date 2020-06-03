All apartments in Boston
Harbor Point on the Bay
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Harbor Point on the Bay

24 Oyster Bay Rd · (669) 333-7614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Oyster Bay Rd, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 280404 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 330309 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 320403 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 67+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 010253 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit 350505 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 350401 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 112+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 040023 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,356

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Unit 130152 · Avail. Sep 10

$3,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Unit 360105 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Point on the Bay.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
kickboxing studio
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
yoga
Ideally situated on the Boston Harborwalk; a 38 mile landscaped waterfront trail that's a haven for biking, walking, and running enthusiasts, our Boston apartments are perfectly located. Boston’s Seaport District is just a couple miles away, where there is an abundance of great new waterfront restaurants, bars, and shops. Harbor Point is situated in Southie just a short walk from Carson Beach and the JFK Redline T stop allowing for a short ride to downtown Boston. Commuting is simple at Harbor Point because it's so easy to access I-93 and I-90, while students will be able to walk to their classes at UMass Boston. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes all have heat and hot water included. Many of our Dorchester apartment homes at Harbor Point boast beautiful views of Boston's harbor and city skyline. Residents enjoy two pools, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis courts at no additional cost. Harbor Point Apartments offer affordable luxury living, a perfect location, and utilities that are conveniently included in your rent. Contact us today to schedule a tour of our luxurious Boston apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Lock Change Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $65
restrictions: No weight limit. Please call for details on breed restrictions.
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Point on the Bay have any available units?
Harbor Point on the Bay has 192 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Point on the Bay have?
Some of Harbor Point on the Bay's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Point on the Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Point on the Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Point on the Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Point on the Bay is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Point on the Bay offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Point on the Bay offers parking.
Does Harbor Point on the Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Point on the Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Point on the Bay have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Point on the Bay has a pool.
Does Harbor Point on the Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Harbor Point on the Bay has accessible units.
Does Harbor Point on the Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Point on the Bay has units with dishwashers.
