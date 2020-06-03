Harbor Point on the Bay

Amenities
Ideally situated on the Boston Harborwalk; a 38 mile landscaped waterfront trail that's a haven for biking, walking, and running enthusiasts, our Boston apartments are perfectly located. Boston’s Seaport District is just a couple miles away, where there is an abundance of great new waterfront restaurants, bars, and shops. Harbor Point is situated in Southie just a short walk from Carson Beach and the JFK Redline T stop allowing for a short ride to downtown Boston. Commuting is simple at Harbor Point because it's so easy to access I-93 and I-90, while students will be able to walk to their classes at UMass Boston. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes all have heat and hot water included. Many of our Dorchester apartment homes at Harbor Point boast beautiful views of Boston's harbor and city skyline. Residents enjoy two pools, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis courts at no additional cost. Harbor Point Apartments offer affordable luxury living, a perfect location, and utilities that are conveniently included in your rent. Contact us today to schedule a tour of our luxurious Boston apartment community.