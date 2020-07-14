14 John Eliot Sq.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Scenic Views of Boston s Landscape From its 4th Floor Suite and From the Roof Deck of the Mixed-Use Norfolk House Which Quiet, Elevator Low-Rise is Home to Several Professionals and Families. This 1978-Built Condo is Lead-Free and Retains Several of Its Original Interior Features and Finishes Including a Galley Kitchen with Electric Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher; Hallway with Washer and Dryer; and Ample-Sized Living Room and Bedrooms Which Floors are Laid by Natural Hardwood. Private Off-Street Parking is Available for 1 Car, and Vast Area Amenities Include Convenient Proximity to Longwood Medical Center, Brigham Circle, Northeastern, Wentworth, The Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury Crossing (Orange Line), and Dudley Square with Bus and Silver Line Services.



Terms: One year lease