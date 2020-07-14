All apartments in Boston
14 John Eliot Sq.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

14 John Eliot Sq.

14 John Eliot Sq · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 John Eliot Sq, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Scenic Views of Boston s Landscape From its 4th Floor Suite and From the Roof Deck of the Mixed-Use Norfolk House Which Quiet, Elevator Low-Rise is Home to Several Professionals and Families. This 1978-Built Condo is Lead-Free and Retains Several of Its Original Interior Features and Finishes Including a Galley Kitchen with Electric Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher; Hallway with Washer and Dryer; and Ample-Sized Living Room and Bedrooms Which Floors are Laid by Natural Hardwood. Private Off-Street Parking is Available for 1 Car, and Vast Area Amenities Include Convenient Proximity to Longwood Medical Center, Brigham Circle, Northeastern, Wentworth, The Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury Crossing (Orange Line), and Dudley Square with Bus and Silver Line Services.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 John Eliot Sq. have any available units?
14 John Eliot Sq. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 John Eliot Sq. have?
Some of 14 John Eliot Sq.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 John Eliot Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
14 John Eliot Sq. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 John Eliot Sq. pet-friendly?
No, 14 John Eliot Sq. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 John Eliot Sq. offer parking?
Yes, 14 John Eliot Sq. offers parking.
Does 14 John Eliot Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 John Eliot Sq. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 John Eliot Sq. have a pool?
No, 14 John Eliot Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 14 John Eliot Sq. have accessible units?
No, 14 John Eliot Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 John Eliot Sq. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 John Eliot Sq. has units with dishwashers.
