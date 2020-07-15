128 Hemenway St..

Amenities

Brand new listing at 128 Hemenway Street. This apartment is part of the larger Gainsborough Street group of condo associations under the stewardship of Brigs Management. A rare opportunity to rent a penthouse front corner 2 bedroom with fantastic light & air and pretty views of the Prudential Tower. Features include a decorative fireplace, original period details, bow window & fantastic layout with separate dining space & two sizable bedrooms. Enjoy the professional services that include 24 hour security onsite & 7-day trash pick up. A fantastic location that's walking distance to several major universities, Symphony Hall, Longwood Medical, Back Bay & South End, Newbury Street & Fenway Park. Available September 1st.



Terms: One year lease