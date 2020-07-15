All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

128 Hemenway St.

128 Hemenway Street · (617) 407-0094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Brand new listing at 128 Hemenway Street. This apartment is part of the larger Gainsborough Street group of condo associations under the stewardship of Brigs Management. A rare opportunity to rent a penthouse front corner 2 bedroom with fantastic light & air and pretty views of the Prudential Tower. Features include a decorative fireplace, original period details, bow window & fantastic layout with separate dining space & two sizable bedrooms. Enjoy the professional services that include 24 hour security onsite & 7-day trash pick up. A fantastic location that's walking distance to several major universities, Symphony Hall, Longwood Medical, Back Bay & South End, Newbury Street & Fenway Park. Available September 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 128 Hemenway St. have any available units?
128 Hemenway St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 128 Hemenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
128 Hemenway St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Hemenway St. pet-friendly?
No, 128 Hemenway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 128 Hemenway St. offer parking?
No, 128 Hemenway St. does not offer parking.
Does 128 Hemenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Hemenway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Hemenway St. have a pool?
No, 128 Hemenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 128 Hemenway St. have accessible units?
No, 128 Hemenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Hemenway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Hemenway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Hemenway St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Hemenway St. does not have units with air conditioning.

