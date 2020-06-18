12 Easton St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Stunning Lower Allston 2 bed with hardwood flooring throughout and a porch! This unit has free dedicated laundry in the basement (through the unit- no going outside), and easy and free on street permit parking. Conveniently located near the 66 bus, 86 bus, 70 bus and Boston Landing Commuter rail stop. Close proximity to the highway, the green line, and red line, Harvard Square and Harvard Business School, Traders Joe's, Star Market, Starbucks, new recreational park, climbing gym, and many other shops and restaurants surrounding the area just a walk away! Call Nadia for a video tour! Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Lincoln St Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Boston Landing Bus: 66, N Harvard St @ Franklin St Bus: 86, Western Ave @ Riverdale St Bus: 70, Western Ave @ N Harvard St



Terms: One year lease