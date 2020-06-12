All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 11 Cumberland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
11 Cumberland
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

11 Cumberland

11 Cumberland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 Cumberland Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 28  Ruggles (0.62 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ St Botolph St (0.15 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Worcester St (0.29 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ W Newton St (0.53 mi)Bus: 47  Harrison Ave @ E Newton St (0.66 mi)Bus: 10  Dartmouth St @ Appleton St (0.37 mi)Tram: E  Prudential (0.13 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Belvidere St (0.11 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Massachusetts Avenue (0.17 mi)Bus: 55  Belvidere St @ Huntington Ave (0.13 mi)Rail: Franklin Line  Back Bay (0.40 mi)Bus: 9  Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.29 mi)Tram: D  Hynes Convention Center (0.42 mi)Bus: 504  Stuart St @ Dartmouth St (0.43 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Cumberland have any available units?
11 Cumberland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 11 Cumberland currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cumberland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cumberland pet-friendly?
No, 11 Cumberland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Cumberland offer parking?
No, 11 Cumberland does not offer parking.
Does 11 Cumberland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cumberland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cumberland have a pool?
No, 11 Cumberland does not have a pool.
Does 11 Cumberland have accessible units?
No, 11 Cumberland does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cumberland have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Cumberland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cumberland have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Cumberland does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College