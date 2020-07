Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving hot tub

Towers at Longfellow Apartments in Boston offers a location you'll love! Walk along the Thoreau Path to relax on the great lawn or jog along the Esplanade. You're just minutes from Charles Street with great shopping, fun restaurants and pubs or sporting events and concerts at the Garden. From your private balcony, enjoy unmatched panoramic views of the Boston Harbor, the Charles River, Cambridge, Beacon Hill, and the Back Bay. You'll also enjoy great amenities including 40 acres of green spaces, an outdoor pool, dog park and grilling areas.