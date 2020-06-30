9222 Jackson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46231 Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 off first month rent with 2 year lease. Westside. Beautiful 3 bed 1 1/2 Bath home. - Newly rehabbed 3 bedroom home located on Indy's westside. Register at www.rently.com to self tour this property.
(RLNE3396778)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9222 Jackson St have any available units?
9222 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.