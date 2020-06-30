All apartments in Indianapolis
9222 Jackson St

9222 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

9222 Jackson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 off first month rent with 2 year lease. Westside. Beautiful 3 bed 1 1/2 Bath home. - Newly rehabbed 3 bedroom home located on Indy's westside. Register at www.rently.com to self tour this property.

(RLNE3396778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 Jackson St have any available units?
9222 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9222 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
9222 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 9222 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9222 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 9222 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 9222 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 9222 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 9222 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 9222 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9222 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9222 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9222 Jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.

