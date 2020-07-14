Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments. At Thompson Village Apartments you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.



Thompson Village Apartments offer garden-style one and two bedroom apartments available for rent.Thompson Village Apartments is located on the South side of Indianapolis, Indiana, in Perry Township. Transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze from Thompson Village with convenient access to I-465 and just 5 minutes from downtown.We offer several community amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and sundeck, convenient package acceptance and playgrounds. The apartment home comes with high-speed internet, fully-equipped kitchens, and private patio or balcony spaces.