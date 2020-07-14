Thompson Village

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 + $10 each additional applicant
Deposit: $199 or 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 Hold Fee (Gets applied towards move in)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 ($150 refundable/$150 non-refundable)
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Shed