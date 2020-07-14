All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
Thompson Village
Thompson Village

Open Now until 6pm
139 Thompson Way · (317) 961-7163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Southdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom Apartment-1

$645

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom Apartment-1

$714

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thompson Village.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments. At Thompson Village Apartments you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.

Thompson Village Apartments offer garden-style one and two bedroom apartments available for rent.Thompson Village Apartments is located on the South side of Indianapolis, Indiana, in Perry Township. Transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze from Thompson Village with convenient access to I-465 and just 5 minutes from downtown.We offer several community amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and sundeck, convenient package acceptance and playgrounds. The apartment home comes with high-speed internet, fully-equipped kitchens, and private patio or balcony spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 + $10 each additional applicant
Deposit: $199 or 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 Hold Fee (Gets applied towards move in)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 ($150 refundable/$150 non-refundable)
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Shed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thompson Village have any available units?
Thompson Village offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $645 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $714. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Thompson Village have?
Some of Thompson Village's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thompson Village currently offering any rent specials?
Thompson Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thompson Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Thompson Village is pet friendly.
Does Thompson Village offer parking?
Yes, Thompson Village offers parking.
Does Thompson Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Thompson Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Thompson Village have a pool?
Yes, Thompson Village has a pool.
Does Thompson Village have accessible units?
No, Thompson Village does not have accessible units.
Does Thompson Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thompson Village has units with dishwashers.
