Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym on-site laundry pool internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance carport hot tub playground

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Experience Summit at Keystone-where home meets sophistication. Every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your needs. Enjoy open floor plans, oversized living areas and fantastic and UPGRADED amenities all within walking distance to Broad Ripple Village or nearby Monon Trail. Imagine all of the excitement of an urban lifestyle: nightlife, shopping, dining, and exploring. It is all possible at Summit At Keystone.