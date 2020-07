Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse conference room internet access package receiving trash valet

Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more. Edge 35 also offers a makers room to its residents to unleash their creativity. With 3,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, Edge 35 is an ideal place for businesses; and uniquely offers private, rentable work space for residents. Edge 35 allows residents and business alike to be their truest, best selves.