Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
910 W 29th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
910 W 29th St
910 West 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
910 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath home
$50 application fee. NO CREDIT CHECKS. No felonies. No evictions in the last 3 years
Call 317-702-0014 to schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 W 29th St have any available units?
910 W 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 910 W 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
910 W 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 W 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 910 W 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 910 W 29th St offer parking?
No, 910 W 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 910 W 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 W 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 W 29th St have a pool?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 910 W 29th St have accessible units?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 W 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 W 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.
