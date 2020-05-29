All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 910 W 29th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
910 W 29th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

910 W 29th St

910 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

910 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath home

$50 application fee. NO CREDIT CHECKS. No felonies. No evictions in the last 3 years

Call 317-702-0014 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 W 29th St have any available units?
910 W 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 910 W 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
910 W 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 W 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 910 W 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 910 W 29th St offer parking?
No, 910 W 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 910 W 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 W 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 W 29th St have a pool?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 910 W 29th St have accessible units?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 W 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 W 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 W 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College