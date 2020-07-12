/
near northwest riverside
294 Apartments for rent in Near Northwest - Riverside, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
37 Units Available
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
886 sqft
The Marott has hosted an impresive guest list since opening its doors in 1926.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
Just 3 miles north of downtown Indianapolis and close to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and the Indian State Fairgrounds. Amenities include outdoor courtyard with dog path, grill and seating, clubhouse, tanning beds and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 w 35 ct
1024 West 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1800 sqft
single family - Property Id: 100175 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100175 Property Id 100175 (RLNE5911582)
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3523 North Illinois Street
3523 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex Downstairs available in Center Township. Huge upgraded house, vinyl hardwood and rcent paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3626 North Illinois Street
3626 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Beautifully rehabbed home! This newly rehabbed home has been updated at every spot. The old classic features of this early century home have been polished and made modern.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2815 Boulevard Pl
2815 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2736 sqft
Vintage 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath home for rent near Downtown - This home features about 2736 Sq Ft .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1023 W. 28th Street
1023 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!! - Gorgeous newly renovated home! This home features an open, easily flowing living room, dining room, and spare room! New Luxury flooring in the entire house, with carpeted bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1117 W. Roache Street
1117 Roache Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Cozy, new home! - Newly built, cozy house with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. All electric, stackable washer and dryer hook ups. Be the first to make this house your home! (RLNE5140673)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1419 W Pruitt St
1419 West Pruitt Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
816 sqft
Riverside 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath with Garage. Comes with a stove, fridge, W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
867 West 25th Street
867 West 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1648 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1648 square feet of space, and is freshly painted. Minutes away from I-65. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1274 W 29th Street
1274 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1844 sqft
Upcoming Home on the West side of Indianapolis - This property is newly rehabbed and will be ready for move in on May 15th. Call us today for more information. (RLNE4826646)
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1265 West 33rd Street
1265 West 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1340 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. If you've been looking for the perfect home for you and your family look no further.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2845 Boulevard Pl
2845 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1275 sqft
Just Renovated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath for Rent with Basement near Fall Creek - Just Renovated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Two-Story for Rent with Basement near Fall Creek. This Completely Remodeled home has over 1200 Sq Ft with an Unfinished Basement.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
146 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$962
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi-rise living with privacy, security and luxury features including a rooftop pool. Minutes from Broad Ripple Park, Butler University and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
86 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
$
39 Units Available
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
700 sqft
Trendy apartments conveniently located near IUPUI campus, Riley Hospital, Eskenazi Hospital and IU Health Hospital. Amenities include a tech center, fitness center, coffee bar and free tanning. Both apartments and townhomes are available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style and traditional apartments in a former church close to Martin Park. Apartments blend historic architectural features, such as cathedral windows and French balconies, with contemporary finishes, such as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
735 sqft
Near IUPUI campus and area hospitals. On-site tech center, coffee bar, fitness center and tanning bed. Spacious floor plans with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
45 W 46th St
45 West 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/04/20 46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 315176 Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown. 2 story Brick Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
713 W 44th St
713 West 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
713 W 44th St Available 08/01/20 Butler Campus GREAT HOME! - Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied.
