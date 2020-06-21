All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 726 Lynn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
726 Lynn St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

726 Lynn St

726 Lynn Street · (317) 294-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

726 Lynn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 726 Lynn St · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 updated bedroom home on Indy's west side. - Lovely 3 updated bedroom home on Indy's west side. Convenient access to downtown and attractions, including White River State Park, The Indianapolis Zoo, Victory Field, IUPUI, and more.

Updates include:
*New Paint Throughout the Home
*New Flooring

Bedroom 1 9x10
Bedroom 2 11x9
Bedroom 3 10x7

Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.
Please fill out the application online for an approval.
Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.

Requirements:
Security Deposit Equals to one months rent
*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent
*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted
*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case
*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case
*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing.
*Renter's Insurance Required
*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information

*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up

*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.

Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.

The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.

Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.

(RLNE5839761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Lynn St have any available units?
726 Lynn St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 726 Lynn St currently offering any rent specials?
726 Lynn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Lynn St pet-friendly?
No, 726 Lynn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 726 Lynn St offer parking?
No, 726 Lynn St does not offer parking.
Does 726 Lynn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Lynn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Lynn St have a pool?
No, 726 Lynn St does not have a pool.
Does 726 Lynn St have accessible units?
No, 726 Lynn St does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Lynn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Lynn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Lynn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Lynn St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 726 Lynn St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity