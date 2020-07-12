/
near westside
244 Apartments for rent in Near Westside, Indianapolis, IN
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
422 North Alton Avenue
422 North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
912 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
2824 W. 10th St.
2824 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$765
970 sqft
Well-maintained 3 Bedroom Bungalow Close to Downtown - Pride of ownership shows in the updated 3-bedroom beauty on the west side.
1128 Holmes
1128 N Holmes Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home with basement located on West Side of Indianapolis. - Home located on the West Side of Indianapolis.
1445 N Mount St
1445 North Mount Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$705
1140 sqft
This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on the West side of Indianapolis and is within walking distance from Long's Bakery. It features a partially fenced in yard and chic fixtures. Set up a showing today!!! (RLNE2809046)
830 N Goodlet Ave
830 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Cute single family home on a corner lot with off street parking. - Cute single family home on a corner lot with off street parking. Located on the West side of Indianapolis. Minutes to downtown attractions, interstates & much more.
918 N Elder Ave
918 North Elder Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath home in quiet Westside Neighborhood. - Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath home in quiet Westside Neighborhood. New paint and carpet throughout the house. Neutral kitchen cabinets and countertops. Hurry this home will not last long.
55 South Harding Street
55 South Harding Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
807 sqft
This Urban Loft is off Harding Street, just minutes to Downtown Indy, the Indianapolis Zoo, Mass Avenue and so much more! This condo is a 4th floor unit with a large family room area and a nice kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet space.
120 South Harris Avenue
120 South Harris Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 South Harris Avenue in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
607 North Tibbs Avenue
607 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1750 sqft
This like-new unit is 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, super clean and ready to move in. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers.
615 North Tibbs Avenue
615 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1550 sqft
This like-new unit is 3 bedroom and 1 bath, super clean and ready to move in. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers.
3014 West 10th Street
3014 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Units Available Now, Located On The Bus Line Near IUPUI & Downtown. Link to application ---> https://comaze-flllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
605 North Tibbs Avenue
605 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
1450 sqft
This like-new unit is 1 bedroom and 1 bath, super clean and ready to move in. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers.
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
700 sqft
Trendy apartments conveniently located near IUPUI campus, Riley Hospital, Eskenazi Hospital and IU Health Hospital. Amenities include a tech center, fitness center, coffee bar and free tanning. Both apartments and townhomes are available.
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
Situated only steps away from a beautiful canal and walkway, this community is also conveniently located near Circle Centre Mall. Community features include an on-site garage. Recently renovated units are available.
930 W 10th St, Indianapol
930 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
686 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This downtown apartment is perfect if you are a college student since it is just from August through May! Or if you are someone who is only going to be in the city for a short while.
1227 Shepard Street
1227 Shepard Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
924 sqft
Westside Two Bedroom - Two bedroom home with covered porch, fenced yard, storage shed, updated kitchen and bath and is ready for you to move in.
1419 W Pruitt St
1419 West Pruitt Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
816 sqft
Riverside 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath with Garage. Comes with a stove, fridge, W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
1927 North Winfield Avenue
1927 Winfield Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1622 sqft
Cute clean bungalow in well established neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a dining and living room. The home boasts hard wood floors through out with ceramic tile in the dining and bath. The appliances are in place for the tenant to use.
