All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6734 Dunsany Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6734 Dunsany Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6734 Dunsany Court

6734 Dunsany Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6734 Dunsany Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy firepalce and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Dunsany Court have any available units?
6734 Dunsany Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 Dunsany Court have?
Some of 6734 Dunsany Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Dunsany Court currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Dunsany Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Dunsany Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6734 Dunsany Court is pet friendly.
Does 6734 Dunsany Court offer parking?
Yes, 6734 Dunsany Court offers parking.
Does 6734 Dunsany Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Dunsany Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Dunsany Court have a pool?
No, 6734 Dunsany Court does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Dunsany Court have accessible units?
No, 6734 Dunsany Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Dunsany Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 Dunsany Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College