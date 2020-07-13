Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed elevator 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse green community online portal pool table trash valet

Are you searching for a lifestyle in an apartment community you cannot get anywhere else in Indiana? Maybe you desire jaw-dropping views that no other apartments can offer in Downtown Indianapolis? Then again, maybe you want to live inside the hottest cultural district the city has to offer. Cosmopolitan on the Canal, a Flaherty & Collins Properties development, is the answer. Cosmopolitan offers you award-winning floor plans, amenities, location, and cultural attractions.Simply put, Cosmopolitan on the Canal provides the best apartment homes in the city in an absolutely unbelievable location.With retail on the first floor, and an attached parking garage, you are on the Central Canal within walking distance of the Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis campus. Your new apartment home puts you close to Lucas Oil Stadium, Circle Centre mall, Conseco Fieldhouse, Victory Field, Mass Ave. Arts District, the Indianapolis Zoo, Indiana Avenue Cultural District, Indiana Repertory Theatre, NCAA Headquarters, IMAX Theater, Hilbert Circle Theatre, and much more.