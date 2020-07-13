All apartments in Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal

310 W Michigan St · (317) 434-1689
Rent Special
One Full Month free! $200.00 Off Per Month!
Rent Special
One Full Month free! $200.00 Off Per Month!
Location

310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 422 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 359 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 363 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cosmopolitan on the Canal.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
clubhouse
green community
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Are you searching for a lifestyle in an apartment community you cannot get anywhere else in Indiana? Maybe you desire jaw-dropping views that no other apartments can offer in Downtown Indianapolis? Then again, maybe you want to live inside the hottest cultural district the city has to offer. Cosmopolitan on the Canal, a Flaherty & Collins Properties development, is the answer. Cosmopolitan offers you award-winning floor plans, amenities, location, and cultural attractions.Simply put, Cosmopolitan on the Canal provides the best apartment homes in the city in an absolutely unbelievable location.With retail on the first floor, and an attached parking garage, you are on the Central Canal within walking distance of the Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis campus. Your new apartment home puts you close to Lucas Oil Stadium, Circle Centre mall, Conseco Fieldhouse, Victory Field, Mass Ave. Arts District, the Indianapolis Zoo, Indiana Avenue Cultural District, Indiana Repertory Theatre, NCAA Headquarters, IMAX Theater, Hilbert Circle Theatre, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage: $125/month (1 spot), $150/month (per additional spot, reserved).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cosmopolitan on the Canal have any available units?
Cosmopolitan on the Canal has 23 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Cosmopolitan on the Canal have?
Some of Cosmopolitan on the Canal's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cosmopolitan on the Canal currently offering any rent specials?
Cosmopolitan on the Canal is offering the following rent specials: One Full Month free! $200.00 Off Per Month!
Is Cosmopolitan on the Canal pet-friendly?
Yes, Cosmopolitan on the Canal is pet friendly.
Does Cosmopolitan on the Canal offer parking?
Yes, Cosmopolitan on the Canal offers parking.
Does Cosmopolitan on the Canal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cosmopolitan on the Canal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cosmopolitan on the Canal have a pool?
Yes, Cosmopolitan on the Canal has a pool.
Does Cosmopolitan on the Canal have accessible units?
No, Cosmopolitan on the Canal does not have accessible units.
Does Cosmopolitan on the Canal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cosmopolitan on the Canal has units with dishwashers.
