All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 800 Capitol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
800 Capitol
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

800 Capitol

Open Now until 5pm
800 N Capitol Ave · (317) 483-7605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-209 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1-225 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1-307 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 800 Capitol.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
package receiving
As it stands today, 800 Capitol is a renovated industrial apartment complex in the near-north side of Indianapolis. However, the exposed brick, concrete floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows give hints of this buildings industrial past. 800 Cap combines modern amenities, loft-style living, and community elements to create an entire living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per application
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $125 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Secured surface parking lot: $70/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Capitol have any available units?
800 Capitol has 14 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Capitol have?
Some of 800 Capitol's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Capitol currently offering any rent specials?
800 Capitol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Capitol pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Capitol is pet friendly.
Does 800 Capitol offer parking?
Yes, 800 Capitol offers parking.
Does 800 Capitol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Capitol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Capitol have a pool?
No, 800 Capitol does not have a pool.
Does 800 Capitol have accessible units?
No, 800 Capitol does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Capitol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Capitol has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 800 Capitol?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity