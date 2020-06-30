800 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Downtown Indianapolis
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1-209 · Avail. Aug 18
$1,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Unit 1-225 · Avail. Aug 18
$1,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Unit 1-307 · Avail. Aug 29
$1,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 800 Capitol.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
package receiving
As it stands today, 800 Capitol is a renovated industrial apartment complex in the near-north side of Indianapolis. However, the exposed brick, concrete floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows give hints of this buildings industrial past. 800 Cap combines modern amenities, loft-style living, and community elements to create an entire living experience.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per application
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $125 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.