6350 Cotton Bay Drive North

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Beautiful Large 2 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms townhome in coveted Hidden Bay overlooking lush lawns and mature trees. Neutral carpet and paint throughout, tiling in kitchen, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry closet with full-size washer/dryer hook up, and attached one car garage with remote. Vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms and bathroom with skylight and soaking tub. Deck of the master bedroom with a lovely view to enjoy your morning coffee. Walk-in closet and other great storage closets. All electric unit.



Pike Township schools.



Enjoy your after work hours and weekends at this very conveniently located home. Easy access to freeways, shopping, downtown and Eagle Creek Park! Quiet and friendly community with several ponds, pool and tennis court!



Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.