Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:54 PM

6350 Cotton Bay Drive North

6350 Cotton Bay Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

6350 Cotton Bay Drive North, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Large 2 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms townhome in coveted Hidden Bay overlooking lush lawns and mature trees. Neutral carpet and paint throughout, tiling in kitchen, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry closet with full-size washer/dryer hook up, and attached one car garage with remote. Vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms and bathroom with skylight and soaking tub. Deck of the master bedroom with a lovely view to enjoy your morning coffee. Walk-in closet and other great storage closets. All electric unit.

Pike Township schools.

Enjoy your after work hours and weekends at this very conveniently located home. Easy access to freeways, shopping, downtown and Eagle Creek Park! Quiet and friendly community with several ponds, pool and tennis court!

Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North have any available units?
6350 Cotton Bay Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North have?
Some of 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6350 Cotton Bay Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North does offer parking.
Does 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North has a pool.
Does 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6350 Cotton Bay Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
