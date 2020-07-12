/
north high school
102 Apartments for rent in North High School, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$643
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$666
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1082 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6516 Apache Drive
6516 Apache Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1178 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is summer ready with both a front porch and covered back porch area to enjoy the cool breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5944 Price Lane
5944 Price Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4819 May Ridge lane
4819 May Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2300 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath home for rent! Main level features open living room with vaulted ceilings, master bedroom and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5405 Bay Harbor Drive
5405 Bay Harbor Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1710 sqft
WONDERFUL AREA OF CONDOS! CONVENIENCE IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS WITH SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, AND ACCESS TO THE INTERSTATES JUST AROUND THE CORNER.
Results within 1 mile of North High School
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
90 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$686
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1010 sqft
This community provides residents with a resort-style pool, fitness center, and pet park. Apartments have window seats, walk-in closets, and large patios. Just a short drive from Eagle Creek Reservoir and Lafayette Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$932
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
4 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$677
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5264 Austral Drive
5264 Austral Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2001 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4438 Fullwood Court
4438 Fullwood Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1368 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Two Bathroom 2 Story Home which features the Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace Opening to the Kitchen which has Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring, Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, a Large Pantry, and an Additional Pantry
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5355 Penway Street
5355 Penway Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Close to Speedway and convenient to shopping and downtown! Charming 3 bedroom bungalow offers plenty of space, low-maintenance wood-look flooring, and front porch. Large fenced in back yard and attached garage access.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
6795 Azalea Drive
6795 Azalea Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
1886 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3161 CHRYSLER ST
3161 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1306 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom with bonus room. - Spacious three bedroom, one story home with bonus sun room in Eagledale. Gas Heat. Washer dryer hookup. (RLNE3928167)
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
6679 Cobden Court
6679 Cobden Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** **Refundable application fee at successful move-in** Charming Ranch located in Highland Trails off 38th & Eagle Creek Parkway minutes to Eagle Creek Park, I-465, downtown Indy and more! Home features large living room with
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5846 Democracy Drive
5846 Democracy Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1222 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3246 Chrysler Street
3246 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Renovated 3/2 for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and more. Come look at this home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
