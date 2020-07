Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly dog park guest parking online portal package receiving

Welcome to Summerwood on Towne Line, a one-of-a-kind community featuring designer homes, lavish amenities, and convenient services, all located in a picturesque neighborhood. Our impressive one, two, and three bedroom homes offer spacious floor plans and are lavishly appointed with designer elements and deluxe amenities. Within each of our luxury apartments in Indianapolis, you’ll find nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, built-in computer desks, and in-home washer and dryer sets, providing you with a fantastic balance of efficient and enjoyable features.



To enhance your life here at Summerwood on Towne Line, we offer an expansive list of resort-inspired amenities including a sparkling pool, barbecue and picnic area, fitness center, and business lounge. The resident clubhouse is great for hosting parties, as it offers plenty of couch seating and a full-sized kitchen. It even has a complimentary coffee bar! Additional features include gated