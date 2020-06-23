Rent Calculator
5556 MARILYN RD
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 10
5556 MARILYN RD
5556 Marilyn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5556 Marilyn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5556 MARILYN RD have any available units?
5556 MARILYN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5556 MARILYN RD currently offering any rent specials?
5556 MARILYN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 MARILYN RD pet-friendly?
No, 5556 MARILYN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5556 MARILYN RD offer parking?
No, 5556 MARILYN RD does not offer parking.
Does 5556 MARILYN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5556 MARILYN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 MARILYN RD have a pool?
No, 5556 MARILYN RD does not have a pool.
Does 5556 MARILYN RD have accessible units?
No, 5556 MARILYN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 MARILYN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5556 MARILYN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5556 MARILYN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5556 MARILYN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
